Arrest made in DeKalb County hair salon murder

- Police said they arrested the man wanted for murdering another man outside a DeKalb County hair salon.

Wilson Cameron was arrested this week in Los Angeles and will be extradited back to DeKalb to face the charges, according to investigators.

Security camera footage released by the DeKalb County Police Department shows the confrontation between a man and 29-year-old Anthony Jordan outside a salon on Redan Road. Jordan had been getting his hair braided at the salon approximately one hour before the murder.

Police report that the suspect fired approximately four shots, two of which hit Jordan at the right side of his head and his right bicep.

No word on when he will make his first appearance.

