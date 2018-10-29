Arrest made in death of man whose body was found by the railroad tracks

- Police have made an arrested in the death of a man found shot to death by the railroad tracks in northeast Atlanta earlier this year.

The body of Xavier Thicklin, 45, of Atlanta, was found the morning of April 9 by railroad workers who just showed up for work just off Plaster Avenue. Atlanta Police said the shooting was a homicide.

Police said Thicklin’s car was found a Chevron on Monroe Drive, several miles from the train tracks.

On Monday, police said they arrested 34-year-old Elkenno Williams in connection to Thicklin’s death. Williams was charged with felony murder.

Details surrounding the crime or what led them to Williams have not yet been released.

