A Powder Springs teen is one of the four students who was shot during a block party at the Atlanta University Center. Erin Ennis is a freshman at Clark Atlanta University. She was shot in the leg.

Ennis said she was with her friends Tuesday evening. She said everyone was excited about the first day of classes. They were comparing schedules and talking about what they were going to wear.

Ennis said she heard the gunfire but at first, wasn't sure what it was.