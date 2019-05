- Police in Gwinnett County have made an arrested in the murder of a man shot to death outside a home last Friday morning.

Telesforo Renteria was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Israel Martinez-Hernandez.

Gwinnett County Police said Martinez-Hernandez was shot to death in the driveway of a home in the 1400 block of Silver Lake Drive in unincorporated Norcross around 4:45 a.m. Friday as he stepped out of his SUV.

Police said the victim was renting a room at the home.

Investigators have not released information about a possible motive.