- Gainesville police have arrested two suspects in connection to a death investigation.

Police said back in May, officers responded to the parking lot of the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

When they arrived, officers found Christopher Wethington dead in a vehicle.

Investigators first determined he died from an overdose, but a further investigation revealed he died in another location and was brought to the hospital parking lot.

Police have now charged Jessica Jarrard and Cameron Sherman with concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.