Mug shot of 31-year-old Damon Sherod Hamilton of Lithonia, charged with 2017 shooting death of a young Paulding County father Mug shot of 31-year-old Damon Sherod Hamilton of Lithonia, charged with 2017 shooting death of a young Paulding County father

- A man who authorities say is a member of a criminal street gang faces murder and other charges in connection with the 2017 shooting death of a young father, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Paulding County Sheriff’s detectives and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation secured arrest warrants on Aug. 12 for 31-year-old Damon Sherod Hamilton of Lithonia on charges of murder, aggravated assault, burglary, and violation of the Georgia Gang Act.

The warrants accuse the Lithonia man of the Jan. 13, 2017 shooting death of 34-year-old Mark Phillips inside his home on Crestbend Lane.

Investigators say Phillips had arrived at the home with his wife and children, when he was attacked by men who were already inside the home.

The suspects fatally shot Phillips and fled on the foot. None of the other family members were injured.

Deputies with the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFT) arrested Hamilton in Forest Park, and transported him to the Paulding County Jail where he’s being held with no bond.

“I am pleased that our Detectives and GBI Agents have not given up on this case. We will continue our investigation into this incident and we expect more arrests in the future," Sheriff Gary Gulledge said in a news release. "I hope that Mrs. Phillips will have some closure knowing that one of the men responsible for her husband’s death is in jail.”

Detectives and Agents encourage anyone who may have information about this case to please call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 443-3015.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta has offered a $2000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case. You can call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).