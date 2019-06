Atlanta Police arrest two men they say were involved in an armed robbery that turned into a police chase early Friday morning.

Officers say they got the call just after 12:15 a.m. Friday that the Krystal fast food restaurant on Piedmont Road in Buckhead had been robbed. Workers reported two men in a Ford Mustang pulled through the drive through, brandished guns and demanded cash.

After the robbers left the Krystal store, employees called 911, telling police to look for a Ford Mustang.

Police were already looking for that exact car, believed to be connected to other armed robberies across Atlanta. Law enforcement caught up with the Mustang on I-85.

After a short high speed chase, Georgia State Patrol Troopers performed a pit maneuver as the car was driving towards 10th Street, stopping the vehicle.

Investigators say the suspects, both in their twenties, then jumped out and ran across the interstate and into a nearby parking garage. Police chased after them and were able to take them into custody.

One of the suspects had to be tased. Police recovered three cash drawers and two weapons in the car, a handgun and a MAC-10.

One of the suspects was wanted in four previous armed robberies across the city in places like gas stations and other fast food restaurants. Both men face several charges including armed robbery.

