- Metro Atlanta police detectives are on the hunt for two men wanted in a string of robberies. Their victims were people trying to sell their items online.

Surveillance cameras captured the July 29 armed robbery in the busy parking lot of the Cook Out restaurant on Scenic Highway in Snellville.

“This establishment was open. There were cars in the drive-thru people inside the business,” Snellville Police Cpl. Jeff Manley said.

Snellville police released surveillance footage of the two men wanted for similar crimes in Norcross and Duluth.

Police say the suspects have set up the meetings using the LetGo and WhatsApp apps. In each case, they’ve used the screen name “LRN J."

In the Snellville incident, the suspects arranged to meet the victim at a restaurant to purchase an iPhone he was selling online.

Once the suspects arrived at around 7:30 that night, they got into the victim’s car and pulled a gun on him.

“They take the victim’s cellphone. The gentleman behind him in the driver’s side pulls out a gun, cocks it and says 'I want your phone and the phone you were offering for sale,'” Manley said.

One of the suspects is described as a black male with long hair, wearing a red shirt and jeans.

The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, and a fanny pack over his shoulder.

They fled the scene in a white Cadillac Escalade EXT Truck.

Snellville police say Gwinnett County police detectives have tied the suspects to recent robberies in Norcross and Duluth.

On July 24 in Norcross, the men reportedly stole an iPhone from a woman who was selling the device.

Police say they struck again in Duluth on July 31, robbing a man of his Sony PlayStation.

Gwinnett police say in both cases the victims posted their items for sale on the LetGo App. The suspects didn’t display a weapon during those robberies.

“In our case, they presented a weapon and threatened the victim with a weapon, definitely an escalation," Manley said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact police.