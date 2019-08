- Gunmen on e-scooters target a Georgia Tech student, holding him up before robbing him.

This happened near the corner of North Avenue and Techwood Drive around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers said the thieves took the student's cell phone, brought him to a nearby BP gas station, and forced him to withdraw money from the ATM.

Surveillance cameras did capture images of the suspects.

Investigators said they could be as young as 15 or as old as 20.