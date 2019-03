- Police are investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student at a Gwinnett County high school.

Archer High School Principal Ken Johnson sent out the following letter regarding the investigation:

Dear Parents/Guardians,

I wanted to communicate with you about a police investigation regarding allegations that a teacher at our school has had an inappropriate relationship with a 12th grade student. On Monday we received a report about this situation and our school immediately contacted the police and the school district's Division of Human Resources. As this has been and continues to be an active police investigation there are not many details I can share. However, I can tell you that the teacher has resigned from Gwinnett County Public Schools and the school system will be forwarding information about these allegations to the Professional Standards Commission.

This type of alleged behavior between a teacher and a student is unacceptable. While this is not a situation we have experienced at our school previously, one time is too many. Ethics matter, and the trust our community places in its educators matters to Archer and to Gwinnett County Public Schools. This is not something we take for granted. With that in mind, I thank you for your continued support of our school and its students.

Sincerely,

Principal Ken Johnson

The Gwinnett County Police Department is handling the investigation.