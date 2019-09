- The search began Tuesday for Atlanta Public Schools' new superintendent.

Meria Carstarphen will be out at the end of the school year but the Atlanta Board of Education hasn't offered many details on her departure.

On Monday, board members decided not to renew her contract after five years with the school system.

Speaking Tuesday morning for the first time since the news broke, Carstarphen said she remains committed to her role with Atlanta Public Schools.

Board members hired Carstarphen in 2014 in the wake of the APS cheating scandal.

Her contract expires next June.

