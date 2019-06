- The man who wanted to put a solid waste transfer station in a Gwinnett County neighborhood has withdrawn his application.

The move comes after neighbors protested putting the transfer station on Ozora Road in Loganville.

The proposed 50-acre site butts up against dozens of homes and would cause the area to be rezoned from residential to industrial.

RELATED: Homeowners speak out against waste transfer station in their community

People who live in the area also worried about a potential drop in property values if the waste transfer station was approved.

The community around the proposed site had planned to attend the next Gwinnett County Planning Commission Meeting en masse scheduled for July 2.

RELATED: Neighborhood fighting back over proposed waste refuse transfer station