- A convicted felon is back in jail again, after police say he was caught with a stolen car.

And officers quickly learned the suspect is no stranger to being in the back of a squad car.

Police told FOX 5 that 45-year-old Eddie Brantley stole a car that was left running outside a dry cleaning business on West Peachtree Avenue Thursday night.

Officers later saw the car on Broad Street driven by Brantley. He was quickly arrested.

Police say this arrest is the 70th on his record. He's been arrested for everything from armed robbery to aggravated assault.

He's now been cahrged with theft by receiving stolen auto.