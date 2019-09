- An Atlanta police officer was injured when his squad car slammed into a MARTA bus.

The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the southwest intersection of Langhorn Street and Lucile Avenue.

Investigators said the patrol car ran a red light and hit the front of the bus where passengers store bicycles. The impact of the rack on the driver's side of the squad car caused its airbags to deploy.

Police said the officer suffered a concussion and cuts to his face. Paramedics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. The bus driver hurt his leg and a passenger complained of injuries.

Investigators said the police officer, who has been on the force for about a year, had on his emergency lights and siren on but was not responding to call. They're now trying to figure out why those lights were on and why he apparently ran the red light.