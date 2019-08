- Atlanta police are investigating what they say was a drug deal gone wrong Sunday morning.

According to an APD spokesperson, officers were called to the 600 block of Boulevard after reports of a person shot on the scene.

When they got there, they found a male victim with three gunshot wounds.

The man told police that he had been shot during a "dispute over a drug transaction," officials said.

The victim, who had warrants out for his arrest over various drug-related offenses, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition for treatment.

Investigators are on the scene trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting and the identity of the gunman.