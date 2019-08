- Surveillance cameras at a southwest Atlanta business caught a suspect sneaking in through the ceiling.

Investigators say the thief hid on the roof of the store on Campbellton Road and got into the store through the ceiling.

Police say the man was after cigarettes, stealing dozens of cartons.

But it is the damage caused by the burglars that really adds up for the store owners.

"When I came in in the morning, when I saw it, it was a huge mess and loss for us," the owner told FOX 5. "The police department needs to catch them before more damages happen."

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you know anything, please call Atlanta police.