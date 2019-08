- Atlanta residents bothered by large rodents who live in their apartments have a key ally. An attorney, who lived in the complex as a child, is taking the complex owner to court.

Antavious Weems contend the Allen Hills apartments should be declared uninhabitable. The apartments are just off MLK near the perimeter highway.

Longtime resident April Verdell says the rodents got bad about one year ago. Her toddler is frightened seeing critters run by.

The attorney filed the action in Fulton Court claiming unhealthy conditions.

Management says the owner, Preservation Partners, is preparing a response.