</section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Another Midtown apartment break-in leaves residents questioning how thieves are getting in Another Midtown apartment break-in leaves residents questioning how thieves are getting in ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - There's been a string of break-ins at his upscale high-rise apartment building in Midtown and one resident thinks kindness to strangers could be to blame. He believes criminals are walking right through the front door.</p><p>"Someone who was not supposed to be here as able to get in, unnoticed," said resident Russell Glorioso</p><p>Glorioso came home from a business trip to find his Juniper Street apartment in shambles.</p><p>"And I come home to my door completely ripped open, it was unlocked," he said.</p><p>Although the door frame was heavily damaged on the inside, he said the door showed little damage from the front, and that the crime may have gone unnoticed for days.</p><p>"I thought this was a very safe apartment but clearly there are these break-ins in these units," he said.</p><p>Glorioso said he's not the only one to come home to this scene in his building recently.</p><p>"There were actually two on the floor above me that happened just before Memorial Day," Glorioso explained.</p><p>And even though Glorioso does not know who is responsible for the crimes, he suspects neighbors holding open outside doors for others not knowing who they are letting in.</p><p>"They think that someone is coming to see their friends or something like that, and they just let them in without checking," Glorioso said.</p><p>He said he's seen it time and time again.</p><p>Russell said his building management has tried to help, even offering safety classes to residents in the wake of the break-ins. Police reports were reportedly taken in each of the cases, but authorities have not alerted residents to any arrests.</p><p>He said it's not out of the question that one of the crooks has a key fob, after all, it's required at least twice to access his upper floor. 