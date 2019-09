- The Douglas County Animal Shelter is “at capacity.”

That means the animals that have been there for longer than 30 days will have to be put down.

Officials say all dogs and cats who are at that mark have a reduced adoption fee of $25.

The fee includes the first round of vaccines, dewormed, microchip, and if they're old enough, spay or neuter surgery.

Anyone considering adopting a new furry family member and can give them a forever home, the shelter says this weekend is the time to do it.

They're open both Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.