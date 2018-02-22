Amber Alert canceled for Cape Coral 8-year-old

- UPDATE: The Amber Alert for 8-year-old Juliet Odierna has been canceled after she was found safe, FOX 4 reports. No other details have been provided.

EARLIER STORY:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing and endangered South Florida 8-year-old, along with two adults who may be with her.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Juliet Odierna was last seen along Oasis Boulevard in Cape Coral. She’s described as a 4-foot-3 and 80 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki skort, and black shoes.

Few other details were provided. But according to the alert, she may be in the company of Jennifer Odierna and Theodore Moschovas.

Jennifer is described as a white 34-year-old, 5 foot9, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Moschovas is described a white 37-year-old who is 6 feet tall, weighs 220 pounds, and has brown eyes along with brown hair and a beard.

His relationship to the Odiernas was not specified, but FDLE classified him as an "abductor." He was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt with white stripes, tan shorts, brown sandals, and a white hat.

Investigators say they may be traveling in a black 2016 Hyundai Accent or a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with temporary tag number CBN9123.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223, or 911.

To qualify as an Amber Alert, five criteria must be met:

1) The child must be under 18 years of age.

2) There must be a clear indication of an abduction.

3) The law enforcement agency's preliminary investigation must conclude that the child's life is in danger.

4) There must be a detailed description of child, abductor and/or vehicle to broadcast to the public.

5) The activation must be recommended by the local law enforcement agency of jurisdiction.

