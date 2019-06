- Officials in Tennessee have issued a statewide AMBER Alert for a missing 11-month-old girl.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says 11-month-old Rose Graham is with her biological father, 25-year-old Roscoe Graham.

Roscoe Graham is reportedly suicidal and in possession of a weapon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Both Rose and her father had been last seen in the 7500 block of Lowrance Road in Memphis, Tennessee.

The infant has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue onesie.

Roscoe Graham described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 185. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that could help find Rose Graham or Roscoe Graham, officials are asking you to please call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Shelby County Sheriff's Office's Detective Dotson at 901-379-7625.

