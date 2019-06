- The deputy director of Alpharetta's Public Safety Department has resigned from office Friday. The resignation comes after allegations surfaced he was involved in a pornographic text group.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Wes McCall and several others in the Pleasant Manor Estates Homeowners' Association were part of a circle accused of texting each other doctored pornographic pictures of neighbors.

Several of the neighbors told FOX 5 the images were taken from their social media accounts, edited, and passed along via text message.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the city of Alpharetta wrote:

“This morning Wes McCall resigned his position, ending his employment with the City of Alpharetta. As there is no longer an employment relationship, the City has ceased its internal investigation. We will have no further comment on this matter.”

The city emphasized that the resignation was voluntary and the internal investigation had not concluded and no determinations or findings had been reached.

Earlier this week, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said they would not file charges against McCall or anyone involved at this time.

McCall also serves as a member of the Forsyth County School Board.

