- As National Police Week comes to a close, the city of Alpharetta and its department of public safety takes the day to honor fallen peace officers.

The city hosted the 2019 Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony Friday.

Public safety personnel, officers' loved ones, and members of the community gathered at Alpharetta's Brooke Street Park Friday morning.

Organizers honored the lives of six Georgia peace officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The ceremony included a joint honor guard tribute, the reading of the fallen officers' names, and then the release of six doves.