DeKalb County Police are searching for a 5-year-old girl who has been missing since July 20.

Police issued a warrant for 25-year-old Dimesha Davis for interference with custody for not returning Amaya Blanton, 5, to her grandmother.

Amaya Blanton has been missing since July 20, 2019. Dimesha Davis is wanted for Interference with Custody for not returning Amaya to her grandmother. If you see them please call DeKalb County Police Department SVU at 770-724-7710 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477). pic.twitter.com/aVUXngXTIM