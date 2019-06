- Atlanta police are looking for an Alabama murder suspect who may be in the metro Atlanta area.

Demetrius Anderson, who also goes by "Dirk" may currently be in north Georgia, possibly in the metro Atlanta area.

Police named him as a possible suspect in a murder at a sports bar in Mobile, Alabama.

Officers believe he shot and killed a man outside the Phat Tuesday Sports Bar back in April.

Anderson has a scar between his eyes, a teardrop tattoo on his face, and a tattoo on his neck.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.