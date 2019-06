- Deputies in Alabama got a little help catching a suspected car thief and it's thanks to this grandmother.

Seventy-five-year-old Marcia Black was with her grandchildren in Limestone County.

When the suspect allegedly crashed his stolen car nearby- and approached her home.

But he only got so far because she was waiting for him with her rifle.

"He wouldn't get down, so I shot in the air, and he realized I meant business, so he got down on his knees," Black said.

Deputies later arrested and charged the suspect.

FOX 5 News reporting from Atlanta