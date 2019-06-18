< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY --> Alabama fugitive 'attack squirrel' owner arrested in chase addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/alabama-fugitive-attack-squirrel-owner-arrested-in-chase" addthis:title="Alabama fugitive 'attack squirrel' owner arrested in chase"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415534955.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415534955");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_415534955_415535438_122276"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415534955_415535438_122276";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415535438","video":"579677","title":"%22Attack%20squirrel%22%20owner%20arrested%20in%20Alabama","caption":"%22Attack%20squirrel%22%20owner%20arrested%20in%20Alabama","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F30%2F_Attack_squirrel__owner_arrested_in_Alab_0_7457958_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F30%2F_Attack_squirrel__owner_arrested_in_Alabama_579677_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656505757%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D_7OsLHFvEX73tlD0gDargb8d-AI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Falabama-fugitive-attack-squirrel-owner-arrested-in-chase"}},"createDate":"Jun 30 2019 08:29AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415534955_415535438_122276",video:"579677",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/30/_Attack_squirrel__owner_arrested_in_Alab_0_7457958_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"%2522Attack%2520squirrel%2522%2520owner%2520arrested%2520in%2520Alabama",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/30/_Attack_squirrel__owner_arrested_in_Alabama_579677_1800.mp4?Expires=1656505757&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=_7OsLHFvEX73tlD0gDargb8d-AI",eventLabel:"%22Attack%20squirrel%22%20owner%20arrested%20in%20Alabama-415535438",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Falabama-fugitive-attack-squirrel-owner-arrested-in-chase"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new KILLEN, Ala. (AP) (AP)</strong> - An Alabama man who was accused of feeding methamphetamine to a so-called "attack squirrel" he considered a pet has been arrested on new charges.</p><p>The Limestone County Sheriff's Office tweeted that 35-year-old Mickey Paulk was caught Thursday night following a chase in which he rammed an investigator's vehicle. Authorities had been seeking Paulk on multiple felony warrants unrelated to the squirrel he named "Deeznutz," which was made infamous after police said they were warned about a meth-fueled squirrel that had been trained to attack.</p><p>Paulk told The Associated Press last week that he was working on a plan for turning himself in to authorities.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/alabama-deputies-find-attack-squirrel-meth-during-drug-raid"><strong>MORE: Alabama deputies find 'attack squirrel,' meth during drug raid</strong></a></p><p>The sheriff's office said narcotics investigators caught up with him while surveilling a motel in Killen. var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415534955'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); More News Stories South Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un briefly met at the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ) on Sunday. Trump meets Kim in DMZ, becomes first sitting US president to step into North Korea

By Nicole Darrah (FOX NEWS) - With wide grins and a historic handshake, President Trump became the first sitting U.S. leader to set foot in North Korea when he took 20 steps into the Hermit Kingdom on Sunday.

Trump shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he crossed the low stone curb separating the North and the South at around 3:45 p.m. local time. The event in the Demilitarized Zone — which also included a roughly 50-minute meeting behind closed doors — marked a return to face-to-face contact between the two leaders after talks broke down during a summit in Vietnam in February.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Trump said that the two leaders had agreed to revive talks on the pariah nation's nuclear program. The event in the Demilitarized Zone — which also included a roughly 50-minute meeting behind closed doors — marked a return to face-to-face contact between the two leaders after talks broke down during a summit in Vietnam in February.</p><p>Speaking to reporters afterward, Trump said that the two leaders had agreed to revive talks on the pariah nation’s nuclear program.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-man-killed-in-georgia-bar-fight" title="Police: Man killed in Georgia bar brawl" data-articleId="415543229" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Police: Man killed in Georgia bar brawl

By FOX 5 News

Posted Jun 30 2019 09:58AM EDT

Canton police are investigating a bar brawl that left a man dead Friday night.

The fight happened at the Canton Ice House on the 100 block of Keith Drive at around 10:19 p.m.

Medics rushed 45-year-old Leon Danzis of Houschton, Georgia to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead. He was later pronounced dead.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/deputies-searching-for-missing-man-in-lake-lanier" title="Deputies searching for missing boater in Lake Lanier" data-articleId="415416988" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Search_for_missing_boater_in_Lake_Lanier_0_7456097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Search_for_missing_boater_in_Lake_Lanier_0_7456097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Search_for_missing_boater_in_Lake_Lanier_0_7456097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Search_for_missing_boater_in_Lake_Lanier_0_7456097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Search_for_missing_boater_in_Lake_Lanier_0_7456097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Search for missing boater in Lake Lanier" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies searching for missing boater in Lake Lanier</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexa Liacko</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 08:35AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 11:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div Deputies searching for missing boater in Lake Lanier

By Alexa Liacko, FOX 5 News

Posted Jun 29 2019 08:35AM EDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 11:46PM EDT

Deputies from multiple counties came together Saturday morning to resume their search for a man who went missing while boating on Lake Lanier Friday evening.

Dive teams and dozens of deputies in boats are scouring the water near Vann's Tavern.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the missing man, identified as 28-year-old Corey Lamar Brown, was on a boat with several others when three people in total fell in the water. 