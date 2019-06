- Two Atlanta area organizations gave back to veterans in a big way Friday.

They gave a Stone Mountain woman a new roof on her home.

Friday, contractors for the Owens Corning Roofing Company and Habitat for Humanity DeKalb installed the roof for Adaria Johnson.

She served four years in the u-s air force.

Johnson says she's more than grateful the groups are supporting her and other local veterans.

More than 130 military veterans have received new roofs since 20-16.