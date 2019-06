- It was a surprising find at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Customs and Border Protection Agents discover two giant African snails in a traveler's luggage.

Two members of the CBP's Beagle Brigade alerted agents to something inside luggage arriving on a flight from Nigeria.

Inside, agents said they found the snails plus prohibited fruits and vegetables.

The traveler wasn't fined but did receive a warning.

The fruit was destroyed.

The snails were turned over to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.