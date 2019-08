- It's been two weeks since gunmen opened fire in El Paso, Texas and in Dayton, Ohio, killing dozens.

In the wake of the deadly mass shootings, many activist groups across the country are holding rallies to call for change this weekend.

That includes people in Decatur, who gathered in the Square Saturday to call for safer gun laws amid the recent violence.

Members from Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action, and other Atlanta-based groups came together to talk about they have been personally affected by gun violence.

There were more than 100 rallies nationwide Saturday to demand the Senate pass gun safety legislation.

A handful of additional rallies are set for Sunday, but none of them are in Georgia.