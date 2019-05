- Police in Gwinnett County spent Monday evening actively searching for a missing 62-year-old woman.

Gwendolyn Hugbberd, who also goes by the name Sico, was last seen in the area of Retreat at Riverside Apartments located at 1000 Duluth Highway around 2 p.m., according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police said officers were notified around 5 p.m. by her family that they were not able to find her. The family told officers Hugbberd had just moved to the apartment a few months ago and was not familiar with the area.

Police said Hugbberd does not have her identification or cell phone on her and she is often distrusting of strangers.

After about a five-and-a-half-hour search, police said they located Hugbberd in an adjacent apartment complex, resting in the breezeway.

Police have since reunited Hugbberd with her family.