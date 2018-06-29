Lumpkin County escaped inmate captured

- Authorities in Lumpkin County said they have captured an inmate who escaped Friday afternoon.

James Dowdy, Jr. escaped the Lumpkin County Detention Center, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. The notice went out a little after 3:30 p.m. to be on the lookout for the inmate. The all-clear was given around 5 p.m.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs.

Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy M. Jarrard advised residents to secure their homes and vehicles.

The sheriff has not yet disclosed the circumstances surrounding the escape or the capture.

No word on any additional charges for Dowdy.