- The man accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a woman who he claimed to be in love with, told a Gwinnett County judge that police have it all wrong.

John Martin Hill was charged with theft by deception.

Police said he convinced an Alpharetta woman to hand over more than $80,000 so they could buy a house together. But police said he took off with the cash.

During Tuesday's hearing, Hill claimed the money was actually for a business she was buying from him.

Gwinnett County Police said there are more victims out there.

Investigators said Hill has pulled similar scams all over the country -- from New Jersey to Maryland to Louisiana.

