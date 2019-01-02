Accident involving ambulance sends 10 to hospital

- A major accident sends 10 people, including several children, to the hospital.

The accident involved an ambulance and a passenger vehicle and slowed traffic along part of Old National Highway this afternoon.

It happened near the intersection with Jerome Road.

Video from the scene shows both vehicles being towed away.

So far, police haven't released any other details about what happened.

Police did tell FOX 5 none of the children were wearing seat belts.

Medics transported several patients to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening illnesses.