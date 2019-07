- A horse has been rescued after apparently being left abandoned on a tract of commercial land in south Fulton County. Rescue workers with Save The Horses say the horse was found with an injured leg and malnourished a few days ago. The rescue team was contacted by Fulton County animal control to assist.

The rescue organization says the stallion was discovered on a 200-acre tract of commercial property in Fairburn. The property, they say, has been the site of numerous abandoned animals, including horses. The owner of the property cooperated with authorities and the rescue team in the removal of the horse.

For now, “JD” as the horse is known, is safe at the Save The Horses sanctuary, where he is receiving treatment for his inquiry and nourishment. It is likely the horse will live out its life at the sanctuary unless it is adopted.

Anyone with information about “JD” is asked to contact Fulton County Animal Control.