AAA: Gas prices drop to lowest seen in over a year

- What you've been paying at the pump lately might make you smile.

AAA says gas prices are the lowest they've been in more than 17 months.

The national average is $2.29 a gallon, 24 cents less than one month ago and 16 cents less than at the same time last year.

Here in Georgia, nearly 30 percent of gas stations have prices lower than $2.

The current statewide average is $2.10 for a gallon.

AAA says the lower price trend will likely continue through the new year.