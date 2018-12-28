AAA: Gas prices drop to lowest seen in over a year
ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - What you've been paying at the pump lately might make you smile.
AAA says gas prices are the lowest they've been in more than 17 months.
The national average is $2.29 a gallon, 24 cents less than one month ago and 16 cents less than at the same time last year.
Here in Georgia, nearly 30 percent of gas stations have prices lower than $2.
The current statewide average is $2.10 for a gallon.
AAA says the lower price trend will likely continue through the new year.