- A non-profit organization wants to make sure Gwinnett County drivers are safe when sharing the road with school bus drivers.

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety joined AAA to host the School's Open, Drive Carefully campaign Tuesday.

Data from the Georgia Department of Education shows most crashes are caused by drivers in cars - not school buses.

Organizers say they designed the event to help reduce the number of pedestrian fatalities and injuries.

Gwinnett County students will return to school on Monday.