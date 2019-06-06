< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411216605" data-article-version="1.0">A WWII Navy seaman's remains to be buried Saturday in Ga</h1> Posted Jun 06 2019 04:34PM EDT https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Seaman%20Deward%20Duncan_1559853259150.jpg_7360621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Seaman%20Deward%20Duncan_1559853259150.jpg_7360621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Seaman%20Deward%20Duncan_1559853259150.jpg_7360621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Seaman Deward Duncan (Courtesy: Department of Defense)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Seaman Deward Duncan (Courtesy: Department of Defense)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411216605-411216280" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Seaman%20Deward%20Duncan_1559853259150.jpg_7360621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Seaman%20Deward%20Duncan_1559853259150.jpg_7360621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Seaman%20Deward%20Duncan_1559853259150.jpg_7360621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Seaman%20Deward%20Duncan_1559853259150.jpg_7360621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Seaman%20Deward%20Duncan_1559853259150.jpg_7360621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Seaman Deward Duncan (Courtesy: Department of Defense)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Seaman Deward Duncan (Courtesy: Department of Defense)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 04:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411216605" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MONROE, Ga. (AP)</strong> - A sailor killed 75 years ago in World War II is finally back home in Georgia.</p> <p>Seaman Deward Duncan was killed in action in the South Pacific in 1944. He was 19.</p> <p>Duncan was assigned to Aviation, Construction, Ordnance, Repair, Navy Fourteen, Standard Landing Craft Unit 4 when a Japanese air raid dropped a bomb near his tent Jan. 14, 1944. Duncan's name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing, along with others killed or lost in WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.</p> <p>On Wednesday, Duncan's remains were flown to Atlanta, where they were later escorted to the Rest Haven Cemetery in Walton County. 