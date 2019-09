- "Don't focus on what we don't know , focus on what we do..This family was the embodiment of love".

The Major and Edwards families shared that message with hundreds of mourners who packed the church sanctuary for the emotional service.

Family and friends shared fond memories of Dr. Marsha Major Edwards and her two children, Christopher Redding Edwards the second and Erin Victoria Edwards.

Their bodies were discovered in their Cobb home on August 21. Police say Ms. Edwards shot her children and then turned the gun on herself.

A graduate of ELON University, Christopher worked as a digital content manager in film and entertainment in the Atlanta mayor's office.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has known the Edwards family for over 20 years and called Christopher "A breath of fresh air, cheerful, helpful and a true gentleman."

She said his sister Erin, a student at Boston University who interned with the city of Atlanta, was poised, graceful, confident and eager to contribute.

Friends, classmates and colleagues recalled Christopher's kind spirit, generous nature and sense of humor. Friend Derrick Lottie Junior called Chris, "The absolute best person he had the pleasure of spending time with."

Erin's best friend Mya Foreman said she "genuinely cared for, loved and wanted the absolute best for everybody around her."

Longtime friend Teri Porter knew Marsha Edwards for over 50 years. She described Dr. Edwards as a devoted mother, someone you could count on through and through, and said the women "shared laughs, secrets and more laughs and the unbreakable bond of sisterhood."

As loved ones grieve the loss of this beautiful family, Reverend Doctor Walter Kimbrough spoke of the great love they shared for one another telling those in attendance,

"Don't take your family life for granted. Don't just tell folks in your family you love them, show them by your actions".