- A 911 dispatcher is being praised after helping someone give birth over the phone.

Tuesday morning, the Roswell Police Department said Gina Grana gave step-by-step instructions while a woman was in labor. Both the mother and baby are doing fine.

Grana helped deliver the baby over the phone while a second dispatcher simultaneously notified Roswell firefighters and EMS units.

"We are very proud of the job our 911 team does every day," Roswell police said on Facebook. "When you call 911, be confident that our staff are well trained and provide the highest standard of service."