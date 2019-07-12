< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story417879114" class="mod-wrapper 9 people accused in fake refund scheme scheme"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417879114.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417879114");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_417879114_417845305_117557"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_417879114_417845305_117557";this.videosJson='[{"id":"417845305","video":"583839","title":"9%20people%20accused%20in%20fake%20refund%20scheme","caption":"9%20people%20accused%20in%20fake%20refund%20scheme","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F12%2F9_people_accused_in_fake_refund_scheme_0_7518923_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F12%2F9_people_accused_in_fake_refund_scheme_583839_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657578969%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D7BF60WF8VUQoU9yk2jRLu9ht758","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2F9-people-accused-in-fake-refund-scheme"}},"createDate":"Jul 12 2019 06:36PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_417879114_417845305_117557",video:"583839",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/9_people_accused_in_fake_refund_scheme_0_7518923_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"9%2520people%2520accused%2520in%2520fake%2520refund%2520scheme",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/12/9_people_accused_in_fake_refund_scheme_583839_1800.mp4?Expires=1657578969&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=7BF60WF8VUQoU9yk2jRLu9ht758",eventLabel:"9%20people%20accused%20in%20fake%20refund%20scheme-417845305",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2F9-people-accused-in-fake-refund-scheme"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 12 2019 08:59PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 12 2019 06:36PM EDT GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Eight people have been arrested in connection to what investigators are calling "a phony refund scheme" at a Cobb County business. What's worse, two of the eight are actually employees at the business.</p><p>This happened at the Austell Famer's Market. Essentially, it's a fake refund scheme.</p><p>Israa Ayyad and Mia Morgan Walker were accused by police of their involvement in a span of just six months at the Austell International Farmers Market on Austell Road where they worked as cashiers.</p><p>According to the arrest warrants obtained by FOX 5 News, between last November and April, police accused Ayyad of making 146 phony credit card refunds. In fact, investigators said she refunded almost $23,000 to 16 different credit cards belonging to herself and eight other individuals.</p><p>Authorities have arrested and charged eight of the nine suspects.</p><p>Investigators accused Mia Morgan of making 39 phony credit card refunds on the same 16 credit cards totaling more than $7,600, the dollars allegedly going to herself and the eight other individuals.</p><p>The two cashiers both face felony charges including computer theft and theft by deception. While charges vary on the others some depending on the monetary amount they're accused of stealing. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/tropical-storm-barry-set-to-make-landfall-on-louisiana-coast-as-a-hurricane" title="Tropical Storm Barry set to make landfall on Louisiana coast as a hurricane" data-articleId="417801765" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/5_PM_Advisory_0_7518670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/5_PM_Advisory_0_7518670_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/5_PM_Advisory_0_7518670_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/5_PM_Advisory_0_7518670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/5_PM_Advisory_0_7518670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tropical Storm Barry set to make landfall on Louisiana coast as a hurricane</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alex Forbes </span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Storm Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 02:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 08:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Hurricane Center continues to issue advisories for Tropical Storm Barry over the northern Gulf of Mexico. </p><p>As of 8 p.m. Friday, the winds increased to 65 mph and it was located 85 miles southwest of the Morgan City, Louisiana. The pressure was falling, indicating intensification. The very slow movement, west-northwest at only 4 mph, creates the biggest issue.</p><p>Slow movement guarantees extremely high rainfall totals along it's path into Louisiana, regardless of whether or not it's peak intensity is a strong tropical storm or a minimal hurricane at landfall along the Louisiana coast.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sorority-convention-in-new-orleans-cut-short-by-barry" title="Sorority convention in New Orleans cut short by Barry" data-articleId="417824007" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/Sorority_members_return_home_0_7518854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/Sorority_members_return_home_0_7518854_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/Sorority_members_return_home_0_7518854_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/Sorority_members_return_home_0_7518854_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/Sorority_members_return_home_0_7518854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sorority members return home" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sorority convention in New Orleans cut short by Barry</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 04:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 09:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Several Atlanta women just got back from New Orleans on Friday morning. They flew there for the Delta Sigma Theta convention.</p><p>The convention brings more than 16,000 women from all over the nation, but Tropical Storm Barry cut the convention short.</p><p>These women said friends and family kept calling to make sure they were OK.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hall-county-sheriff-shares-emotional-letter-after-deputy-s-funeral" title="Hall County sheriff shares emotional letter after deputy's funeral" data-articleId="417761087" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Remembering_Deputy_Blane_Dixon_0_7516055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Remembering_Deputy_Blane_Dixon_0_7516055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Remembering_Deputy_Blane_Dixon_0_7516055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Remembering_Deputy_Blane_Dixon_0_7516055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Remembering_Deputy_Blane_Dixon_0_7516055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Remembering Deputy Blane Dixon" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hall County sheriff shares emotional letter after deputy's funeral</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 10:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 03:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch shared an emotional letter following the heartbreaking loss of one of his deputies. </p><p>Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon, 28, was shot and killed in a gunfight as he chased teenage burglary suspects Sunday night. The young father of two was laid to rest Thursday.</p><p>Sheriff Couch took to Facebook on Friday morning following Dixon's funeral. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-opioid-task-force"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20OPIOID%20TASK%20FORCE%20MTG%206P_00.00.00.00_1562981228572.png_7519642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V OPIOID TASK FORCE MTG 6P_00.00.00.00_1562981228572.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Georgia opioid task force</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-men-enter-several-unlocked-vehicles"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20SUSPECTS%20ENTER%20SEVERAL%20AUTO_00.00.20.02_1562980929297.png_7519817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V SUSPECTS ENTER SEVERAL AUTO_00.00.20.02_1562980929297.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Men enter several unlocked vehicles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-man-accused-of-arson-in-habersham-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20HABERSHAM%20ARSON%20ARREST%206P%20_00.00.18.19_1562980646709.png_7519816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V HABERSHAM ARSON ARREST 6P _00.00.18.19_1562980646709.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Man accused of arson in Habersham County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/9-people-accused-in-fake-refund-scheme"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/P%20FALSE%20REFUND%20CHARGES%205P_00.00.34.23_1562979489976.png_7519727_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P FALSE REFUND CHARGES 5P_00.00.34.23_1562979489976.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>9 people accused in fake refund scheme</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-men-enter-several-unlocked-vehicles" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20SUSPECTS%20ENTER%20SEVERAL%20AUTO_00.00.20.02_1562980929297.png_7519817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20SUSPECTS%20ENTER%20SEVERAL%20AUTO_00.00.20.02_1562980929297.png_7519817_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20SUSPECTS%20ENTER%20SEVERAL%20AUTO_00.00.20.02_1562980929297.png_7519817_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20SUSPECTS%20ENTER%20SEVERAL%20AUTO_00.00.20.02_1562980929297.png_7519817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20SUSPECTS%20ENTER%20SEVERAL%20AUTO_00.00.20.02_1562980929297.png_7519817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Men enter several unlocked vehicles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-man-accused-of-arson-in-habersham-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20HABERSHAM%20ARSON%20ARREST%206P%20_00.00.18.19_1562980646709.png_7519816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20HABERSHAM%20ARSON%20ARREST%206P%20_00.00.18.19_1562980646709.png_7519816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20HABERSHAM%20ARSON%20ARREST%206P%20_00.00.18.19_1562980646709.png_7519816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20HABERSHAM%20ARSON%20ARREST%206P%20_00.00.18.19_1562980646709.png_7519816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20HABERSHAM%20ARSON%20ARREST%206P%20_00.00.18.19_1562980646709.png_7519816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Man accused of arson in Habersham County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/comic-con-atlanta-being-held-this-weekend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20COMIC%20CON%205P_00.00.00.00_1562980295985.png_7519760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20COMIC%20CON%205P_00.00.00.00_1562980295985.png_7519760_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20COMIC%20CON%205P_00.00.00.00_1562980295985.png_7519760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20COMIC%20CON%205P_00.00.00.00_1562980295985.png_7519760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20COMIC%20CON%205P_00.00.00.00_1562980295985.png_7519760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Comic-Con Atlanta being held this weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/9-people-accused-in-fake-refund-scheme" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/P%20FALSE%20REFUND%20CHARGES%205P_00.00.34.23_1562979489976.png_7519727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/P%20FALSE%20REFUND%20CHARGES%205P_00.00.34.23_1562979489976.png_7519727_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/P%20FALSE%20REFUND%20CHARGES%205P_00.00.34.23_1562979489976.png_7519727_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/P%20FALSE%20REFUND%20CHARGES%205P_00.00.34.23_1562979489976.png_7519727_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/P%20FALSE%20REFUND%20CHARGES%205P_00.00.34.23_1562979489976.png_7519727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>9 people accused in fake refund scheme</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/clone-tick-that-can-reproduce-on-its-own-has-drained-blood-from-livestock-threatens-humans" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/female%20tick_1562978795436.png_7519623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/female%20tick_1562978795436.png_7519623_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/female%20tick_1562978795436.png_7519623_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/female%20tick_1562978795436.png_7519623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/female%20tick_1562978795436.png_7519623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pictured&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;fully&#x20;fed&#x20;female&#x20;can&#x20;spawn&#x20;as&#x20;many&#x20;as&#x20;2&#x2c;000&#x20;offspring&#x20;on&#x20;her&#x20;own&#x2c;&#x20;spreading&#x20;various&#x20;diseases&#x20;to&#x20;humans&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;Centers&#x20;for&#x20;Disease&#x20;Control&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Clone tick' that can reproduce on its own has drained blood from livestock, threatens humans</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 