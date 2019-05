- A 6-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after being found under water in a pool.

According to the Habersham County Emergency Services, the accident happened around 6:10 p.m. at a home in Mr. Airy. The Habersham County Emergency Services and Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene and found the boy, who was possibly under water for ten minutes.

The child was airlifted to Children’s Health Care of Atlanta where he is listed in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the boy's identity.