It started with the sound of breaking glass during a reported home invasion and ended with deadly shots being fired, police in South Fulton said.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Valley Brook Lane. South Fulton Police made it sound like a case of self-dense early Friday morning, but FOX 5 News has since seen unusual activity linked to the investigation.

Officers were seen towing the homeowner's cars away, a Porsche and two BMWs, and seizing other property as well. That property included big-screen TVs, furniture such as an ornate end table and a very large coffee table.