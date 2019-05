- Authorities in Union County are asking for help finding a 5-year-old boy with autism who went missing Thursday.

Brett was last seen about 10 a.m. sleeping in his home on Walnut Springs Road near Highway 180, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. His home is a few miles away from Brasstown Bald Road.

The boy is 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 36 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.