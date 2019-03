- Dozens of dogs are now safe after being rescued from a puppy mill operation in Lamar County.

That’s according to the Atlanta Humane Society who said they worked with Lamar County authorities to save the animals.

Officials said a total of 44 dogs were found on the site living in deplorable conditions, with no food or drinkable water. Some of them underweight, sick, or hurt.

Officials said they are a mix of golden-doodles, Bernese Mountain dogs, golden retrievers, German Shepherds, and Great Pyrenees.

The humane society is taking 19 of the dogs.

The rest will be taken to metro Atlanta rescues.