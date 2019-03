- This weekend will mark the 4th anniversary of the murder of Anthony Hill.

He is the air force veteran who was shot and killed by former DeKalb County Police Officer Robert Olsen in 2015.

The trial has been delayed several times because three judges have recused themselves from this case.

Justice for veterans held an event Friday morning to demand answers as to why the case has been delayed for four years.

A new trial date is set for September 23.

Hill's family released a statement Friday stating they are confident something positive will come of his death and thank the public for their support.

