- It has been an incredible record-breaking Peachtree Road Race this Fourth of July.

Race organizers were expecting near-record temperatures for the 50th annual event, but it was the participants who really turned up the heat on the pavement.

It might have not been the hottest, but it might be the richest in prize money.

Manuela Schar made history in the Women's Wheelchair Race in a three-woman sprint to the finish line. She took first place and set a new record of 21:28.

In the Men's Wheelchair Race, Daniel Romanchuk's time clocked in at 18:11, setting another record.

Brigid Kosgei took the third record in the Elite Women's with an unofficial time of 30:22.

And then Rhonex Kipruto shattered the fastest time ever on American soil clocking in at an unofficial time of 27:01.

Once verified, each record-breaking winner will receive an extra $50,000.

This is one of the six times the Peachtree Road Race started with the temperatures above 80 degrees, but the first time since the 90s.

The world's largest 10K race is run every Fourth of July from Lennox Square to Piedmont Park. This year's race featured more than 60,000 runners from 49 states and 31 different countries.

