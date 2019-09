- An apartment fire has displaced 32 people in Tucker Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the Capella Apartments on the 800 block of Preston Lake Drive after multiple reports of a fire around 9:30 p.m.

When they got to the scene, crews found heavy fire on the side of a split-level building. According to officials, the fire started on the first floor and had already made its way to the roof.

Fire personnel were able to get the blaze under control, but three apartments units were damaged with heavy fire damage and two others had heavy water damaged.

In total, 19 adults and 13 children were displaced by the fire.

The American Red Cross is now working to provide temporary assistance to the families affected by the fire.

One firefighter was injured in the blaze, but officials say he was able to keep working.