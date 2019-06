- Animal services rescued thirty dogs, as part of a hoarding investigation at a home in LaGrange.

City officials said the owner of the home on North Barnard Avenue surrendered the dogs to animal services Friday.

Authorities then declared the house "unfit for human habitation."

Authorities said the pups are mastiff mixed breed dogs.

All thirty -- which include nine puppies -- will be available for adoption starting Monday, June 3.

For more information on adoption contact the LaGrange Animal Services.