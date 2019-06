- Police have taken three people into custody after a SWAT situation overnight in Atlanta.

FOX 5 was on the scene when Atlanta's SWAT team responded to a home on Lake Valley Road Northeast a little after midnight.

Police said they were investigating after a man called them saying he was robbed and beaten inside his home Monday night.

The victim told police the suspect had a lot of weapons.

Police had taken three people in custody, but when officers entered the home, they say they weren't able to find the primary suspect.

The investigation continues.